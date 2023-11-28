Ruling Congress readies list for key appointments, sends it to high command, amid brewing discontent

Bengaluru, Nov 28 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday said a list of legislators and party workers to be appointed in key posts of various state-run boards and corporations is ready, even as some differences cropped up in the party, with Home Minister G Parameshwara saying he was not consulted.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the list has been sent to the party high command. Once it is approved, the selected legislators will be appointed first, followed by party workers.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala was in the city today, discussing the exercise with the party's state leadership. Last week too, he had held discussions on the issue here.

"We have prepared a list and sent it to the high command. After the high command's approval, we will make the appointments," Siddaramaiah said after meeting with Surjewala.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that in the first phase MLAs will be appointed, and in the second and third phase party workers will be considered.

Home Minister Parameshwara earlier in the day indicated his reservation about the process and openly stated that he was not consulted.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Parameshwara said in response to a question: "No, I have not been consulted. If consulted, it would have been good. I was party president for eight years and could have given suggestions as to who would be politically beneficial in the current situation and also on seniority." He continued, "They (party leadership) too are aware of it, but if we were also consulted it would have been good. They may finally decide after taking the high command's consent; let them do it." The minister also said he was not aware of when the list would be finalised.

Reacting to Parameshwara's statement, Siddaramaiah earlier today said that no leader has been contacted, as the process is still at the "preliminary stage".

"Not only Parameshwara, no one's opinion has been taken yet. It (discussion) is still at the preliminary stage... The list has not yet been finalised, so for me to comment on it will not be right," he said.

There has been some disgruntlement and growing impatience within a section of the Congress party. Some legislators who did not make it to the cabinet and were aspiring for key posts in boards and corporations are unhappy about the delay in appointments.

Other party members are also upset about the "delay in rewarding loyal workers" despite the Congress having been in power for more than six months now.

Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar, ahead of the meeting today, had said, "It is our routine work, it's party work... He (Surjewala) was busy (all these days). We have held two to three rounds of meetings. Today also we will be meeting. The list has to go to Delhi. After that, we will make the information known." He had recently indicated that about 15 to 20 party MLAs and MLCs would be accommodated in key positions, and the rest of the posts would be distributed among loyal party workers.

Appointments to boards and corporations are said to be among the issues on which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had certain differences of opinion, according to party sources. PTI KSU RS KSU ANE