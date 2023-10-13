Ruling CPI(M) in Kerala expresses solidarity with people of Palestine

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, seeking peace for the strife-torn West Asian region, by calling for an end to the war and the implementation of the two-nation agreement by the United Nations.

At a press conference held here, CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan today announced that the party would mobilise members of civil society from October 13 to October 20 and hold public meetings where slogans will be raised seeking peace in Palestine and the implementation of the two-nation UN agreement.

"Illegal immigration of Jews into Palestinian land is still happening. The Palestinians now hold only 13 per cent of the land which was earlier divided into a 60:40 ratio. This is being done with the full support of the Israeli government," Govindan said.

He said the bloodshed should end as it is women and children who were suffering most in the war.

Govindan said Israel has cut off electricity and power to Palestine and if the situation continues, the hospitals there will turn to morgues.

He said the people of Palestine deserve land for themselves and that the governments of the world countries, including the union government at the Centre, should take steps to ensure in that direction and promote peace. PTI RRT RRT ANE