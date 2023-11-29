Ruling DMK is deceiving farmers, minorities in TN: AIADMK general secy

Coimbatore (TN), Nov 29 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK of deceiving Tamil Nadu's farmers and minorities with "duplicity" in its actions.

Addressing a meeting organised here in connection with the Christmas celebrations on Tuesday, Palaniswami slammed the state government over the detentions of farmers protesting against the SIPCOT project in Melma in Tiruvannamalai district and for allegedly not extending state funds to Christians for Jerusalem pilgrimage.

He claimed that the DMK contradicted itself by staunchly opposing the then AIADMK government on all issues and projected itself as a custodian of the farmers and minorities. But after coming to power, the DMK has been going against the interests of the people, especially the farmers and the Christians.

"As opposition leader, M K Stalin sported a green shawl and proclaimed himself to be a farmer hailing from the Delta district. But under his rule as chief minister, the farmers who protested against the Melma SIPCOT project were detained under the Goondas Act," Palaniswami said.

The arrest of the farmers protesting the SIPCOT project and the detention of seven of them under the Goondas Act have evoked criticism from various quarters, including farmers and opposition parties. Stalin revoked the order detaining six farmers on November 17.

Palaniswami also alleged that the state government did not extend the state funds to enable the Christians to undertake a pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

"The government-aided minority institutions are now finding it difficult to fill up vacant posts," the former chief minister claimed.

"See how the DMK is cleverly deceiving the farmers and minorities. Stalin projected himself as a champion of farmers and opposed the AIADMK projects, and now he is going against the farmers’ interests. The same is his approach towards the minorities now," he remarked. PTI JSP RPA KH