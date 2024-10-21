Ruling JMM’s Mithilesh Thakur, BJP’s Panki MLA, others file nominations for J’khand polls

Ranchi, Oct 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur and three others filed their nomination papers as JMM nominees on Monday, ahead of the party's official candidate announcements.

While Thakur will contest from Garhwa, Sanjib Sardar filed his papers from Potka, Mangal Kalindi (Jugsalai) and Anant Pratap Deo from Bhawnathpur.

BJP’s Panki MLA Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta also submitted his papers for the seat.

The assembly elections for the 81 seats will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting set for November 23.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Saturday said INDIA bloc will contest the elections together, with Congress and JMM aiming to field candidates in 70 of the 81 seats.

Exuding confidence in his victory, the drinking water and sanitation department minister said, "Garhwa is a backward area and I have developed basic infrastructure, including roads, water, electricity, education, and health facilities." Garhwa will vote in the first phase on November 13.

Thakur, who won the 2019 assembly elections by defeating BJP’s Satyendra Nath Tiwari by 23,522 votes, pledged to address the issue of migration of youths for jobs and strengthen health facilities, including plans for a super-specialty hospital in the region if re-elected. PTI SAN SAN MNB