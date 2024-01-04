Ruling Left, Oppn Cong in Kerala attack PM over 'Modi's Guarantee' speech

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (PTI) Kerala's ruling Left and the Opposition Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after he highlighted pro-women initiatives at a BJP programme in the southern state, asserting that "theatrics like 'Modi's Guarantee' will not be effective in the state.

Senior leaders of both fronts also stated that the BJP's dream of a blooming lotus in the political waters of Kerala will remain unfulfilled, as the party will not be able to win a single seat in the upcoming polls in the state.

Reacting to Modi's claim at the all-women conference held in Thrissur on Wednesday, senior Congress leader and MP K Muraleedharan said the people of Kerala don't believe in his guarantee.

"Modi's Guarantee will not work in Kerala. Such theatrics will not be effective in the state. As the prime minister, he has the freedom to visit, but he will not secure a single MP from here. There's no point in wasting his time in Kerala. The people of the state don't believe in his guarantee," Muraleedharan said.

When asked about the presence of certain prominent actors and sportspersons at Modi's event in Thrissur, the Congress leader said it was common for such people to participate in functions attended by the prime minister.

"When we come to power, they will attend our functions as well," he said.

In a fiery speech at a massive women-only event organised by the BJP in Thrissur, Modi underlined his government's women empowerment measures, particularly the Women's Reservation Bill, stressing that these initiatives were a part of 'Modi's Guarantee'.

He reiterated "Modiyude Guarantee" (Modi’s Guarantee) in Malayalam as many as 17 times.

The prime minister highlighted the achievements of his government in empowering women, citing various initiatives such as Ujjwala, tap water connections, toilets, Mudra loans, and more.

Modi also said he guaranteed freedom for Muslim women from triple talaq and fulfilled it honestly.

Speaking to the media in Thrissur, State Revenue Minister and CPI leader K Rajan said the prime minister should have apologised to the women in Manipur who are suffering in the ongoing violence.

CPI state secretary Binoy Vishwam also shared similar sentiments and asked Modi to locate Manipur on a map and visit the state.

"The women who gathered there (Thrissur) would have expected him to say something about Manipur. Remember the two women who had to run naked amidst the violence in Manipur. They were not just members of any particular community; they were representatives of women in our country. The PM could have at least apologised for the pain they suffered in front of the women gathered in Thrissur," Rajan said.

When asked about the prime minister's remarks on gold smuggling in his speech, Rajan said all the agencies of the Central government have been investigating Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ministers for the past seven years and have found nothing.

"We are not afraid of such fake narratives," he said. PTI RRT RRT KH