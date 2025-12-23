Ruling Mahayuti combine wins 4,422 seats in municipal council, nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has won 4,422 out of the total 6,851 seats in the municipal council and nagar panchayat polls held earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday.

The BJP bagged 2,431, Shiv Sena 1,025 and NCP 966 seats, as per the data released by the State Election Commission.

The elections in eight seats were postponed due to the death of candidates.

As many as 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats went to polls on December 2 and 20. The counting took place on December 21.

Of the opposition parties, the Congress bagged 824 seats while its Maha Vikas Aghadi allies NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) won 256 and 244 seats, respectively.

AAP won a seat in Ahilyanagar. The BSP won eight, while CPI and CPI(M) bagged one seat each.

Parties registered with the SEC who are recognised state parties of other states got 128 seats, unrecognised parties won 605 and independents 361 seats.

The ruling BJP-NCP-Sena alliance also bagged 207 out of 288 posts of municipal president. PTI MR KRK