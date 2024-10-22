Ruling Mahayuti has bigger problems than opposition MVA: Patole on seat-sharing impasse

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday sought to downplay differences among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies in finalising seat-sharing for the November 20 assembly polls and said the ruling Mahayuti has bigger disputes on the issue than the opposition bloc.

He said the seat-sharing picture in the MVA, which consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), will become clear in the next two days.

Patole said he had asked senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat to meet NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to end the deadlock over distribution of assembly seats among MVA constituents.

"Mahayuti has bigger problems than the MVA," Patole said when reporters asked him about the seat-sharing impasse in the opposition alliance.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. Among these constituents, the BJP has already releases its first list of 99 candidates. The state has a 288-member assembly.

Patole said the Congress has completed scrutiny on 96 assembly seats.

"The Congress will take seats on merits. The seats that can be won on merit should be contested by respective parties to save Maharashtra. We will fight unitedly," he asserted. PTI PR RSY