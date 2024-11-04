Ruling Mahayuti will do well in Maharashtra polls, most BJP rebels out of fray: Pankaja Munde

Pune, Nov 4 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secretary Pankaja Munde on Monday said a majority of party rebels have opted out of the Maharashtra assembly poll fray and expressed confidence about the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning the November 20 elections.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Munde asserted that unlike the Lok Sabha polls, the Maratha factor, highlighted by the job and education reservation agitation in the state, will not work in the assembly elections as the situation has changed now.

"I am sure Mahayuti will perform well. There were rebels, but a majority of the rebels have withdrawn as BJP karyakartas (workers) follow party orders," said the MLC.

The ruling alliance consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

Asked if the Maratha reservation agitation dented the BJP's prospects in this year's Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the former state minister insisted the emotive issue had an overall impact on elections and not just on her party.

"It was definitely not a good situation and scenario. But now the situation has changed. Voters are lot more aware now," Munde emphasised.

The Mahayuti front won just 17 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and performed poorly in the Marathwada region, the epicentre of the Maratha quota stir led by activist Manoj Jarange.

Munde, who hails from Marathwada, herself narrowly lost the Beed Lok Sabha seat to the Congress. PTI SPK RSY