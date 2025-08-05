Ruling NDA felicitates PM on Op Sindoor; Modi lauds alliance's journey, praises Shah

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) In his first address to NDA MPs in over a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised its collective identity as a natural and organic alliance, asserting that its journey since its foundation in 1998 is dotted with successes and has many more achievements in store.

He said members of the BJP and its allies should together, as part of the ruling combine, participate vigorously in various programmes irrespective of their own strength in various regions.

At an NDA parliamentary party meeting, which was last held on July 2, 2024, Modi was on Tuesday felicitated for his "exceptional leadership" in marshalling India's response following the Pahalgam terror attack, and a resolution showered praise on the armed forces as well for their "unmatched courage" and "unwavering commitment" during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

In his address, Modi noted that Home Minister Amit Shah has become the longest-serving incumbent in his ministry, overtaking BJP veteran L K Advani, a co-founder of the grouping in 1998.

"It is just the beginning," he said, adding that there is a long way to go, triggering some buzz among MPs about the implication of the statement.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju later told reporters that the prime minister spoke in the context of the NDA's long and successful journey and that it will notch up many more achievements.

Shah has been at the helm since the Modi 2.0 government took over in 2019, and his stint is of six years and 65 days so far. His tenure has been marked by some of the highlights of the government, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the successful anti-naxal operation.

The prime minister said the Opposition must be regretting its decision to seek a debate on the terror strike and India's military response, according to sources.

Modi recalled that he had begun his reply in the Lok Sabha with the assertion that he would present the "stand of Bharat" and praised the points made by the speakers from the National Democratic Alliance.

Modi also took a swipe at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, a day after the former Congress president was pulled up by the Supreme Court for his claim of China encroaching on Indian land under the current government.

Gandhi makes childish and unsubstantiated comments about Indian territory and security, and the court has served him a lesson, Modi said.

The sources said Modi spoke about upcoming events like Tiranga Yatra, which the BJP annually celebrates in the run-up to Independence Day, and National Space Day, which falls on August 23. He told the MPs that they should participate in them enthusiastically as NDA members.

At places, the BJP may not be as strong as some of its allies but everyone should join ranks as NDA members, he said.

The sources present in the meeting said the broader message of the prime minister, who is also the leader of the NDA, was about maintaining cohesion and coordination in the alliance.

Leaders of allies joined the BJP leadership in the front row during the meeting.

The BJP and its allies are in power in 19 out of 28 states, and are gearing up to fight the assembly polls in Bihar.

Modi noted that August 5 was a historic day as Article 370, which gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on this day in 2019. The ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was also held on this day in 2020.

The NDA government has followed the Constitution in its true spirit, he said.

The MPs of the BJP-led ruling alliance met here in their only second such meeting during Parliament's sessions since the government was formed in June 2024.

The NDA resolution paid tributes to 26 civilians who lost their lives in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam by terrorists linked to Pakistan.

Praising Modi, it said, "The NDA Parliamentary Party lauds the exceptional leadership displayed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during these times. His unwavering resolve, visionary statesmanship and resolute command have not only steered the nation with purpose but also ignited a renewed spirit of unity and pride in the hearts of all Indians." After Operation Sindoor, Modi ensured that 59 MPs from different parties visited 32 countries to present India's point of view, one of the most comprehensive global outreach ever launched by India to highlight how it has been a victim of terror, it said.

"The participation of Opposition MPs shows the maturity of our democracy and the statesmanship of the Prime Minister, who believes that in matters of national interest, we are all together," it added.

The US designating 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), a LeT proxy responsible for the Pahalgam attack, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the BRICS Joint Declaration condemning the Pahalgam attack reflect a win for India’s diplomatic stance against terrorism inflicted on its soil by Pakistan, the resolution said.

"The developments reflect India’s rising clout on the global stage and international affirmation," it said.

In the last 11 years, the NDA government has been working tirelessly to build a Viksit Bharat, which is strong, developed and peaceful, and these efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the times to come, it said. PTI KR RT