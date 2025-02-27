Ruling NDPP has responsibility to preserve Naga history, culture: Nagaland CM

Kohima, Feb 27 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio on Thursday emphasized the huge responsibility of the ruling NDPP, particularly in preserving Nagaland’s rich history, culture and customary law, while also working to bring about development for the people.

Addressing the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s (NDPP) 5th General Convention held here, Rio underscored the importance of unity, responsibility, and the preservation of Naga identity in achieving both political and economic progress.

“Being a regional party, NDPP has a huge responsibility to protect and uphold the history, rich culture, tradition, customary law and identity of the Naga people while also making concerted efforts towards resolution of Naga Political Issue for overall development and progress,” the CM said.

For cultural preservation, Rio stressed the importance of documenting Naga motifs and food habits to promote the unique identity of the Naga people.

He also highlighted the role of ‘Dobashis’ and ‘Gaon Buras’ (GBs) as the custodians of Naga customary laws, rather than just administrative positions.

Pointing out that division among the Naga groups weakens their collective efforts to achieve the common aspiration, he urged them to work together to find a lasting solution to the issue, which continues to be a top priority for the NDPP.

"We must make united efforts to resolve the Naga Political Issue," the chief minister said.

He described the NDPP’s loss in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as not a political defeat, but an "ideological defeat" and a "costly lesson" for the party.

The consensus candidate of the NDPP and the BJP lost to the Congress nominee in the Lok Sabha polls in the state. The Congress did not have any MLA in the state.

Rio attributed this loss to complacency and urged the party to learn from it to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

He praised the party's leadership and dedicated support over the past eight years in reigning the state in coalition with the BJP.

Rio celebrated the NDPP’s victory in the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, where the party secured 153 out of 278 seats. He credited this victory to the support of the public and tribal bodies, noting that it marked a historic achievement for the party.

Highlighting the affect of climate change in the state, he emphasised the need for the protection and preservation of the rich flora and fauna.

In the power sector, Rio discussed the challenges posed by land ownership issues, as well as the financial loss of around Rs 257.08 crore due to power theft and non-payment of dues.

He highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to tackle this issue, including the introduction of pre-paid metering in urban areas, to address the mounting financial losses.

The chief minister listed his government’s welfare schemes.

He encouraged party officials and workers to reach out to the public and ensure that people take advantage of the government’s welfare initiatives.

Rio congratulated Chingwang Konyak and Abu Metha for being re-elected as NDPP's president and secretary general respectively for the third consecutive term. PTI NBS NN