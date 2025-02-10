Ruling, opposition fronts wrangle over state budget

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) The Congress-led opposition UDF in Kerala on Monday criticised state Finance Minister K N Balagopal's budget for lacking major announcements, while the ruling Left Front defended it, highlighting the state's ability to navigate financial constraints despite restrictions by the Centre.

Initiating a debate on the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the Assembly, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar said Kerala budget serves as an alternative to the Centre's stance, which he claimed treats the state as if it is not part of the country.

He accused the Centre of acting against the state by disregarding the basic principles of federalism.

Chittayam stated that while Kerala had sought Rs 18,000 crore in the past 12 years, the Centre approved only a meager Rs 3,000 crore, adding it also ignored the state’s request for assistance in rehabilitating Wayanad landslide victims.

He also criticised the Union Minister George Kurian who made a remark against Kerala stating that the state will proceed further despite all challenges.

He further highlighted the budget's allocations for tourism, agriculture, health, and other key sectors.

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan criticised the budget, alleging that many announcements were mere repetitions.

He pointed out that while the ruling front claims Kerala stands top in education, the state's allocation for the sector is only 13.4 percent, whereas the national average exceeds 15 percent.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA K K Abid Hussain Thangal claimed the budget lacked major project announcements, even as the Finance Minister asserted that the state's financial condition had improved.

The Finance Minister claimed that Kerala has made a takeoff, but in reality, it is a crash landing, he stated.

"Not even a Rs 100 hike in social welfare pensions," he said.

Opposing the budget, Kerala Congress leader P J Joseph criticised the land tax hike as a wrong move and noted a 50 percent cut in the plan fund.

He also questioned the state's carbon-free ambitions, highlighting the contradiction of imposing taxes on electric vehicles instead of encouraging them for environmental sustainability.

Kerala Congress (M) member N Jayaraj countered the opposition claims that KIIFB projects were stalled, stating that it was former Finance Minister K M Mani who originally proposed the idea and passed the KIIFB Act, and the LDF government later implemented it.

"Of the 11 projects in my constituency, work on 10 is progressing, and eight will be completed within this year," he added.

CPI(M) MLA K D Prasenan claimed that the budget instills confidence and raises expectations for the state's future.

"The budget clearly reflects the government's focus on improving people's lives," he said.

He also criticised the Centre for not allocating even a single penny for the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims.

The three-day debate on the budget will conclude on Wednesday with the response of the Finance Minister in the Assembly.