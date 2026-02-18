Ruling, opposition MLAs engage in war of words in Meghalaya assembly over ILP demand

Shillong, Feb 18 (PTI) Ruling and opposition MLAs engaged in a war of words in the Meghalaya assembly on Wednesday over the demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour, VPP legislator Ardent Basaiawmoit alleged that the government was examining alternatives instead of pushing for full implementation of ILP.

"We are yet to see the light of the day. Influx comes from other states, and I would like a sincere reply whether the government is serious when it comes to ILP," the VPP legislator said, adding that the continued talk of an ILP-like system had created confusion among the public.

Responding to the charge, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the government has been actively taking measures to curb illegal immigration and had already implemented laws such as the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), besides pursuing the Centre to implement the ILP as per the resolution passed by the assembly.

He maintained that the objective of the proposed mechanism under the new law passed in 2025 remains the same, that is, "to strengthen monitoring and prevent illegal entry".

"The government has been concerned and has implemented different laws to ensure that we curb illegal immigration. Some felt we needed a stronger resolution, and hence we are considering holding discussions with the Government of India," Sangma said.

He said the state is also exploring the possibility of bringing certain districts under provisions of a law passed by Parliament in 2025 to create a structured monitoring framework.

The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, provides a consolidated legal framework to regulate the entry, stay and monitoring of foreign nationals in India, he said.

"The purpose is to have a monitoring system for illegal immigration. It is simply a permit before someone enters a restricted area, and there is no aspect of intervention," Sangma said, adding that the state has sought the Centre's consideration for declaring certain areas as protected zones requiring prior permits for foreigners.

The CM also countered the opposition's criticism by stating that Basaiawmoit himself had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ILP demand, and questioned whether he had followed it up with the Centre.

"Since the passing of the resolution, the VPP leader has not met them even once," he said, sparking loud protests from the opposition benches.

The exchange quickly escalated into a high-decibel confrontation between the treasury and opposition benches, prompting Speaker Thomas A Sangma to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

When proceedings resumed, the speaker directed members to maintain decorum and disallowed certain allegations raised by VPP MLA Adelbert Nongrum during the debate.

The CM later said technology-based visitor monitoring systems already exist in the state and that the government is examining how enhanced mechanisms could be implemented without adversely affecting other sectors, including tourism. PTI JOP SOM