Ruling, opposition parties collectively responsible for smooth running of House: Haryana Speaker

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) BJP MLA Harvinder Kalyan, who was unanimously elected Speaker of the Haryana Assembly here on Friday, said both ruling and opposition members have collective responsibility in smooth running of the House.

Advertisment

Kalyan was addressing members of the Assembly after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also Leader of the House, and other members including from the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) congratulated him on being elected as Speaker.

Kalyan, who is a three-time MLA from Gharaunda in Karnal district, said the members of the House may belong to different political parties but the motto of all is common -- which is happiness of people, protection of their interests, development of their respective constituencies as well as entire state.

The newly elected Speaker told the members that preventing deadlock on any issue should be the worry of every member in the House so that every minute is dedicated for public welfare and state's progress.

Advertisment

He also said disagreement on any issue should not be merely for opposition but it should be based on facts.

"During the past 10 years, I have got a lot to learn from this august House," the Speaker said.

Saini praised Kalyan's extensive experience, distinctive working style and admirable personal qualities such as humility.

Advertisment

This was the first session of the 15th Vidhan Sabha after the Saini government was sworn in on October 17. The House was adjourned after newly elected MLAs of the 90-member Assembly were administered oath and Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected.

Prior to Kalyan's election as Speaker, Pro-tem Speaker and senior Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian administered oath to Saini and other newly elected MLAs of the 90-member House.

BJP's Krishan Lal Middha was unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, during the House proceedings, light exchanges were witnessed between minister Anil Vij and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress.

Hooda said when Chief Minister Saini was addressing the House after congratulating Kalyan over his election as Speaker, he praised his government at length.

"I also have a lot to say but I want to limit myself to your election (as Speaker)," Hooda told the Chair and praised Kalyan for his conduct over the years as member of the House.

Advertisment

"Your conduct has been very good," Hooda told Kalyan.

After Hooda spoke, Vij congratulated Kalyan over his election as Speaker.

Vij, while referring to the previous Congress government which was led by Hooda, then told the Chair, "In the past, some undemocratic traditions were set but you don't have to pay attention towards these. When I was an MLA from 2009 to 2014 and when Hooda was the chief minister, there is a record of my suspensions from the House and my entire speech used to be deleted from the House records." "Hooda just now stated that the chief minister praised his own government... Hooda has also said he had a lot to say, but he won't say it today.

Advertisment

"Hooda sahab, whatever you had to say, people have given their reply on it," said Vij.

He was referring to the Congress failing to wrest power from the ruling BJP in Haryana in the polls.

At this, Hooda told Vij and treasury benches, "If you want to make the election of Speaker controversial, then we will stage a walk out." After this, Speaker Kalyan urged both sides to limit themselves to the issue.

Advertisment

However, Vij again told Hooda, "In democracy, no person is big. It is the people who are supreme and one should accept the people's verdict." Hooda, while addressing the Chair, told Kalyan, "We are happy that you have been elected as Speaker. We also have a lot of experience as members and we are giving you one 'mool mantra' for running the House efficiently --which is keep two MLAs in control -- one Anil Vij and the other (minister) Mahipal Dhanda." In the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP returned to power for a third consecutive term by winning 48 seats, while the Congress won 37 seats. The INLD won two seats and three Independents were also elected. PTI SUN KSS KSS