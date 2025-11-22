Ruling, opposition should have objective of public welfare, state's development: J'khand Guv

Ranchi, Nov 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Saturday said the ruling party as well as the opposition should have the objective of public welfare and the development of the state.

He also urged the legislators to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the last person in the state.

"I believe democracy is strengthened by healthy discussion, not by confrontation. The ruling party and the opposition should have the objective—public welfare and the development of the state," Gangwar said while addressing the silver jubilee celebration of the Jharkhand assembly in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Assembly came into existence on November 22, 2000.

He said the legislative Assembly is the central pillar of democracy. The legislators elected by the people not only play a crucial role in the law-making process of the state, but also act as a strong bridge between the public and the government, he added.

"The biggest responsibility of a legislator, as a public representative, is to preserve the trust of the people. The authority given by the people is an opportunity to serve—it is not a means of power. The legislators should ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the last person in the state," Gangwar said.

He added, "This special day is an opportunity to take a pledge that we will all work together to make Jharkhand politically strong, economically self-reliant, and socially prosperous." On the occasion, the governor also handed over the best legislator’s award to three-time MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raj Sinha, from Dhanbad assembly constituency.

"I never thought to be present here as best legislator. I express my gratitude to all who have selected me for the award. I dedicate this award to the people of Dhanbad. It will inspire me to work harder," Sinha said in his address.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said Jharkhand is celebrating 25th year of its establishment but it is still struggling to get rid of poverty, malnutrition and backwardness.

"Our government has taken a pledge to make everyone economically, socially, and educationally strong. As part of the very pledge, we have initiated steps to make women of the state self-reliant, and school of excellence being set up for better education. We have also launched 'Seva Ka Adhikar' programme to mark the silver jubilee of the state's foundation. These steps will prove to be milestones in future," Soren added.

The families of Jharkhand soldiers, who laid their lives for the nation, were honoured at the function. Assembly secretariat officials and sportsmen, who brought laurels to the state from national and international tournaments, were also awarded on the occasion. PTI SAN SAN RG