Ruling SKM chief P S Tamang releases poll manifesto, 'guarantees' social uplift

Gangtok, Apr 5 (PTI) Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president and chief minister PS Tamang on Friday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state promising social uplift.

The manifesto is based on nine guarantees for social uplift - dignity, capability, good governance, education, health, empowerment, pride, prosperity and social equality.

The 56-page manifesto titled "9 Guarantees of P S Tamang" was unveiled in the presence of senior party leaders and party supporters from Zoom-Salghari, Rinchenpong, Daramdin and Soreng-Chakung constituencies of Soreng and Gyalshing districts.

"As we embark on this journey towards achieving 'Sunowlo Sikkim, Sammridh Sikkim', I am filled with optimism and determination. With our unwavering resolve and the trust placed in us by the citizens, I am confident that together, we will overcome challenges and realize our collective vision for a prosperous and inclusive society," Tamang said after releasing the manifesto at Chakung playground in Soreng district.

With a few days left before the state goes to simultaneous polls on April 19, Tamang, also the SKM president, started his campaign from the Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency.

The SKM party president will campaign across all six districts and will cover all 31 constituencies. It will conclude on April 15 when he will address a state-level 'Jansabha' (rally) at Rangpo ground in Pakyong district.

The party supremo, who is contesting elections from two constituencies, Soreng-Chakung and Rhenock, urged party cadres to spread the message of the manifesto across the state.

"The next five years after the elections will be dedicated to the people of Sikkim who will see a major transformation from the existing scenario. The programmes and policies lined up in our manifesto will bring about positive change in society,” he said.

Tamang said post delimitation, the number of seats in the state assembly will increase to 40 from the current 32. Also, 33 per cent of the 12 seats will be reserved for women, he said.

"All the 40 seats in the assembly will be reserved seats in the 2029 elections. Sikkim will be a tribal state in the coming days," he added. PTI CO. SBN