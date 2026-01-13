Ruling TMC 'mafia system' in Bengal replacing democracy with 'mobocracy': BJP

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday alleged that the ruling TMC is no longer a political party but a "mafia system" which is replacing democracy with "mobocracy" in West Bengal.

Launching a fresh attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha alleged that by disrupting the Enforcement Directorate's recent raids and choosing a "violent path", she gave a very clear message to her Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers to move away from democracy to follow the path of "mobocracy".

Citing some other incidents, he said, "A large number of TMC people were called on the Bardhaman-Nabadwip Road and when questions were raised regarding the manipulation going on in the process of the SIR, the TMC workers blocked the entire road." "Such lawlessness is being spread by the TMC across Bengal," he told a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

Sinha accused the TMC of building a "false narrative" over the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls, alleging that the block level officials (BLOs), deployed in the state to complete the exercise, are dying by suicide due to pressure from the Election Commission.

"In Murshidabad, Hamimul Islam, a BLO, committed suicide. As always, in this matter too, the TMC alleged that the BLO was under excessive work pressure from the Election Commission which forced him to commit suicide. But the facts that have come to light are completely contrary to this claim," he said.

After investigation of the case, it turned out that the BLO took the extreme step because a local TMC leader, Bullet Khan, who is also a "loyalist" of Banerjee, was not repaying Rs 20 lakh that he had borrowed from Islam, Sinha claimed.

"Hamimul Islam was under severe financial pressure and was facing harassment due to which he committed suicide," he added.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that the ruling TMC has institutionalised "violence and mobocracy" in the state because it has realised the "ground realities". People's anger and anti-incumbency sentiments against the Mamata Banerjee government have reached their peak.

"Incidents such as the attempt to stop the ED raid on I-PAC premises, the suicide of a BLO, the Uttarpara gang rape and threatening of a National Commission for Women member clearly show that the TMC is no longer a political party. It has become a mafia system that provides protection to criminals, where mobocracy has replaced democracy," he charged.

"The TMC has decided to spread similar anarchy in every district till the elections, obstruct the SIR process and make efforts to provide as much benefit to the party as possible by promoting a criminal nexus," he added. PTI PK PK KSS KSS