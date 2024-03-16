Ruling YSRCP in Andhra banks on welfare schemes, eyes double bonanza

Amaravati, Mar 16 (PTI) After a long poll exercise of shuffling over 50 sitting MLAs and MPs, the ruling YSR Congress Party is largely banking on welfare measures that its government has extended to the masses in Andhra Pradesh to win the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Elections to 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held simultaneously on May 13 in the state.

YSRCP, which won 151 seats in the 2019 assembly polls, will now have to face a tough challenge from rival Telugu Desam Party-BJP-Janasena combine, which banks on the consolidation of anti-establishment votes.

After being restricted to just 23 Assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 polls, the 41-year-old Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will have to fight tooth and nail in the upcoming assembly polls to come back to power.

The Congress, led by CM Jagan’s younger sister Y S Sharmila, has also decided to fight from all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats during the simultaneous elections.

SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of parties in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP STRENGTHS: -Solid support base among SC, ST, and minority communities.

-Successful implementation of welfare initiatives through "Navaratnalu" schemes.

-Significant housing benefits provided to over 31 lakh beneficiaries.

- Impressive reforms in the health and education sectors. Improved school and health infrastructure, including setting up medical colleges in the state.

- Strengthened organizational structures at the grassroots in the past five years - Substantial financial reserves ensuring ample funds.

WEAKNESSES: -. Risk of anti-incumbency sentiment among several sitting MLAs. Several leaders, including some MPs have deserted the party joined opposing camps.

- Disconnect between the public and party cadre as the government's welfare measures are done through DBT.

- Allegations and ambiguity regarding Chief Minister Reddy's handling of his uncle and former Kadapa Lok Sabha member Y S Vivekananda Reddy's murder case.

- Inconsistent policies on the state capital.

- Limited traction for CM's "Three Capitals" slogan.

- Unfulfilled promises like the liquor ban and releasing of the annual job calendar, leading to potential youth disenchantment.

- Mediocre marketing of the state to further woo investments and failing to showcase Andhra Pradesh at international fora such as the World Economic Forum (WEF).

OPPORTUNITIES: - Potential support from dissident leaders in the opposition TDP and Janasena.

-Consolidation of the dominant 'Kapu' community towards Janasena, possibly unifying backward classes in favour of YSRCP.

-Congress party split led by CM Reddy's sister YS Sharmila may divide anti-establishment votes favouring YSRCP.

- Unmet promises and poor performance of the previous TDP government (2014-2019).

THREATS: - BJP-TDP-Janasena pre-poll alliance potentially consolidating votes against YSRCP in Coastal Andhra region.

- Sharmila's campaign against her brother supplying ammunition to opposition parties.

- Lack of entry of big ticket industries and mass employment opportunities may result in discontentment among youth.

TDP STRENGTHS: - Image of Chandababu Naidu as an able administrator, master marketer and investor-friendly with the legacy of developing modern Hyderabad bolsters his appeal.

- Excellent control over the Telugu Desam Party, its leaders and cadres, including robust international support wings such as the Telugu Association of North America (TANA), and goodwill in the Telugu movie industry.

- Though out of power for the past five years, backers of the TDP have deep pockets.

- An alliance with actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena may help consolidate anti-establishment votes for the TDP.

- Tieing up with Janasena may help garner Kapu community votes in large numbers.

WEAKNESSES: - The party cadre was demoralised after the arrest of Naidu in a graft case, and he had to spend over 50 days in prison. Pawan Kalyan had to step in to announce the alliance to boost the morale of the TDP workers.

- Naidu lost the opportunity to attack CM Reddy on corruption charges, as he himself was accused and imprisoned on corruption charges.

- The ill-will and baggage of the proposed Amaravati capital city and how five years between 2014 and 2019 under the TDP regime were squandered away without any worthwhile development on this front.

- Allegations of accepting a watered-down ‘Special Package’ in lieu of the Special Category Status promised as part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

OPPORTUNITIES: - Can encash on the discontent among youth over the lack of job opportunities in the state. TDP can showcase Naidu's development legacy to woo voters.

- The TDP enjoys a winning legacy whenever it teamed up with the BJP, as evident from the election results of 1999 and 2014.

- As the saffron party and TDP have teamed up again, along with the existing alliance with Janasena, the TDP may aim to cash in on the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to derive electoral dividends.

- With the alliance partner Janasena, TDP can aim to win over the support of the numerically strong 'Kapu' community and its sub-sects spread across the length and breadth of the southern state.

- May target YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for dilly-dallying on the capital city issue while his triple-capital plan is yet to take off.

THREATS: - Carrying an image of resorting to filing cases against the YSRCP government in the courts on some of the popular initiatives, such as the poor people’s housing plot scheme.

- Openly opposing and politicising English-medium education for all. This led to him being portrayed as "anti-poor." Doesn’t enjoy a great image with respect to reforming education and healthcare in Andhra Pradesh.

- As TDP’s alliance with the BJP has materialised, now Naidu is answerable for the conferment of special category status to Andhra Pradesh and the disinvestment of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (Vizag Steel Plant). PTI STH GDK SA