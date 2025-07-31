'Rummy' video row: Never asked to resign by NCP leaders or CM Fadnavis: Kokate

Pune, July 31 (PTI) Amid speculation on his continuation in the Maharashtra cabinet, controversial agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate on Thursday claimed he neither offered to resign nor was he asked to step down by the NCP or Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A huge political firestorm erupted after videos purportedly showing Kokate playing a rummy game of cards in the state legislature went viral.

The Opposition has been demanding Kokate's resignation over his repeated remarks that have triggered controversies in the last few months.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has denied allegations of playing a game of cards.

"I do not want to speak on this issue anymore. I will speak after the inquiry report (on the card game issue) is out," Kokate told a Marathi news channel in Pune.

Kokate was reportedly ticked off by Ajit Pawar on Tuesday during their meeting in Mantralaya.

"I met Ajitdada on my own and clarified my stand. I had apologised to farmers recently during media interaction if their sentiments were hurt due to the card game controversy," he said.

Responding to a specific query, Kokate said neither he offered to quit as a minister nor was he asked to step down by any leader of NCP, government or the chief minister.

He recently ignited another row by terming the state government a "beggar" while clarifying his previous controversial remarks directed at farmers on the Re 1 crop insurance.

"The chief minister had expressed his displeasure over the beggar's statement. I called him up and clarified my stand. I blame it on the lack of articulation," he added. PTI SPK NSK