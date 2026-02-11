Rumours of attack on Chassad Kuki village false: Manipur Police

Imphal, Feb 11 (PTI) Manipur Police on Wednesday said messages circulating on social media claiming that members of a community were planning to attack Chassad Kuki village are false, and warned of legal action against those spreading misinformation.

"It has come to our notice that certain messages are being circulated on social media platforms alleging that members of a particular community are planning to attack Chassad Kuki Village,” police said in a statement.

"The said information is completely false, baseless and unfounded. Adequate security has been deployed to avert any eventualities," it added.

Police also said legal action will be initiated against individuals and social media handles found spreading rumours with the intent to incite fear or disturb public order.

The clarification came in the wake of clashes between members of Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities at Litan area in Ukhrul district.

Chassad is the largest Kuki village in Tangkhul Naga-dominated Kamjong district, adjoining Ukhrul district.

More than 30 houses have been burnt in violence in Litan since Sunday evening, prompting authorities to impose a curfew in the area.

Internet services have been suspended for five days from Tuesday in Ukhrul district and neighbouring Phungyar subdivision of Kamjong district and Lhungtin subdivision of Kangpokpi district.

On Wednesday, the situation remained tense in Ukhrul, though no fresh firing and hostilities were reported.