‘Run for a Girl Child’ marathon to be held at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 13

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) 'Run for a Girl Child' marathon aimed at promoting adolescent development and women empowerment will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on April 13, Sewa Bharti -- a voluntary organisation operating since 1979 -- said in a statement on Wednesday.

The run organised by Sewa Bharti will begin at 5 am at the stadium and will feature three categories -- a 10 km timed race, a 5 km fun run and a 3 km fun run, the statement said.

Sewa Bharti said eminent personalities from sports, business, entertainment and public service have also been invited to participate in the marathon.

This initiative has received support from former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and former athlete and Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha, the statement said.

The marathon aims to raise awareness about the importance of supporting young girls through education, skill development and social initiatives.

Philanthropic entrepreneurs and businesses have also been encouraged to join the event.

“Sewa Bharti is committed to involving all sections of the society in this effort. Through 'Run for a Girl Child', we aim to provoke thought among people about the welfare of women and the girl child,” Sewa Bharti president Ramesh Agarwal said.

Event coordinator Nidhi Ahuja said it has been held in Telangana for the past decade and was recently conducted in Gujarat's Surat, where nearly 10,000 people participated.

“This year, we are launching it in Delhi with a target of 5,000 participants, including professional runners, youth, residents from various communities, and women and girls from SEWA Bastis/slums. Our goal is to make this an annual event,” she added.

Ahuja said Sewa Bharti has already established 132 adolescent development centers in Delhi's service settlements to reach one lakh girls.

The official T-shirt for the marathon was also unveiled during a pre-event gathering.

Sewa Bharti runs programs focused on education, healthcare and self-reliance across 1,123 service settlements in Delhi. The marathon is one of its initiatives to bridge gaps between different sections of the society and provide opportunities for women and girls. PTI MHS AS AS