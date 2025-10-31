‘Run for Unity’ held in Latur and Nanded to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

Latur/Nanded, Oct 31 (PTI) Latur and Nanded districts in central Maharashtra’s Marathwada region organised ‘Run for Unity’ events on Friday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, being celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

In Latur, a large number of students, police personnel and members of social organisations participated in the run.

‘Run for Unity’ events were also held at every police station across the Latur district. At each venue, participants took the oath to uphold the spirit of national unity.

Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe, who took part in the run in Latur, said, “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel laid the foundation of India’s unity by integrating the nation. Taking inspiration from his work, every citizen should contribute towards maintaining the unity and integrity of the country, that is the true tribute to him.” In neighbouring Nanded district, a ‘Run for Unity’ was held from Old Mondha area to the office of the Superintendent of Police.

The birth anniversary of Patel is being celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31 since 2014, when Narendra Modi became the prime minister for the first time. PTI COR NR