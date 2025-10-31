Run for Unity organised in Ranchi to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

Ranchi, Oct 31 (PTI) To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Jharkhand Police organised a grand 'Run for Unity' across all police stations on Friday.

The entire country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who bound India together in the thread of unity, as National Unity Day. On this occasion of National Unity Day on October 31, Jharkhand Police personnel participated in the Run for Unity, they said.

Governor Santosh Gangwar posted on X, "On the birth anniversary of the symbol of the nation's unity and integrity, the architect of modern India, the great freedom fighter, Bharat Ratna Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji, crores of salutations." Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a post on X wrote, "On the 150th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister of the country, the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, heartfelt salutations. The contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji in providing a strong foundation to the unity and integrity of the country will continue to inspire people for centuries." In this regard, the Run for Unity was organised at the New Police Line in Ranchi district, where hundreds of personnel from the police line participated under the leadership of Rural SP Praveen Pushkar.

The SP stated that October 31 is a day of pride for every Indian. It is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who earned the title of Iron Man for weaving India into the thread of unity. India's unity in diversity is a unique feature.

"On this occasion, we have to spread and strengthen this message to everyone so that a sense of brotherhood prevails in society and the country," he said.