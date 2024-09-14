Run-off water grid to enhance flood management coming up in Rajasthan, says minister

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) A run-off water grid aimed at enhancing flood management and optimising water usage is coming up in Rajasthan, Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat said on Saturday.

The initiative, which will cost Rs 30,000 crore, is a significant step towards ensuring efficient water management and flood protection, he said.

Addressing a gathering at a Rajasthan Jal Mahotsav event in Jaipur's Nevta, the minister highlighted the importance of water conservation and its efficient utilisation.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the state government has already commenced work on this crucial grid project, he said.

The Jal Mahotsav, held on the occasion of Jal Jhulni Ekadashi, featured celebrations across the state at village, block and district levels.

The event included a focus on water conservation and the role of community participation. Celebrations took place at reservoirs and 385 dams, with public representatives and citizens participating in the festivities and worshipping water deities.

Rawat said the government was prioritising irrigation and drinking water for farmers and the general public.

This year's monsoon has been particularly favourable, with reservoirs reaching 84.88 per cent of their capacity and 385 dams either full or overflowing, he said.

"The state has received rainfall 63.71 per cent higher than average," he said.

During the event, participants took an oath to use water wisely, avoid wastage and maintain cleanliness.

Earlier in the day, Rawat performed a ritual at the Shiva temple in Nevta and participated in a procession with water pitchers to the Nevta dam. PTI SDA SZM