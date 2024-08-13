Run special news bulletin for visually, hearing impaired people daily: SC to govt

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Union government to run a special news bulletin for visually impaired, and deaf and hard of hearing people on Doordarshan daily.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, to seek instructions in this regard from Prasar Bharti on this issue.

Doordarshan started its first weekly bulletin for the hearing impaired on October 15, 1987.

The top court asked the ASG to come up with a "positive" response in the matter and posted the case for hearing on August 28.

It also granted a week to Bhati to file an affidavit on the PIL filed for deaf and hard of hearing people.

The apex court was hearing a 2019 PIL filed by Sanket Foundation, a charitable trust, seeking directions that films and TV news should have subtitles for deaf and hard of hearing people. PTI PKS RHL