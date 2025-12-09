Runaway bride turns out to be member of fake marriage racket; arrested

Beed, Dec 9 (PTI) Police on Tuesday busted a gang which allegedly used to arrange marriages by taking money from grooms with the arrest of a woman in Beed district of Maharashtra, officials said.

She was trying to flee her in-laws' home immediately after tying the knot with a 36-year-old man.

A search is on for other members of the gang. Police have registered a case against the woman and three others.

According to police, an agent allegedly took Rs 1.90 lakh from the victim, Nagesh Jagtap, a resident of Kodri village in Ambajogai tehsil, assuring him of arranging a marriage.

The wedding was performed between Jagtap and Priti Raut at a temple in Kaij tehsil at around 12.30 PM. After the ceremony, the couple and their relatives travelled to Kodri village, police said.

However, around 4.30 pm, the newly-married woman allegedly attempted to flee under the pretext of going to the washroom. A villager noticed her moving suspiciously and alerted Jagtap's family. A search was initiated, and she was found near the Dighol Amba bus stand, an official said.

Her interrogation revealed a conspiracy to cheat Jagtap by solemnising a fake marriage.

Based on Jagtap's complaint, the police registered an FIR against Raut, her aunt, a marriage agent, and another person.

A police official said a local notary who prepared documents and a computer operator, who allegedly created a fake Aadhaar card in the groom's name, even before the wedding, will be questioned.

A tehsil court remanded Raut to police custody till December 10. PTI COR NSK