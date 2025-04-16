Runaway couples can seek protection at local police stations: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) The Punjab government has said that runaway couples facing threats from families or other people can seek protection at their nearest police station instead of knocking on the doors of the courts.

The government has notified a standard operating procedure (SOP) to that end in compliance with the directives of the high court.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Police said under the SOP, every police station in Punjab will have a designated officer, not below the rank of assistant sub-inspector, specifically tasked with handling protection requests from such couples.

Action will be taken within three days of receiving an application, he said, adding, in urgent cases, interim protection can be provided immediately if a credible threat is identified.

The spokesperson said that the commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police have been asked to provide a dedicated help desk at every district police office to hear such complaints where there is a threat to life and liberty.

Complaints can be made at the Punjab Police's helpline 181.

The SOP also mandates the provision of safe shelter based on threat assessment and free legal aid through the state or district legal services authority.

If a protection request is denied, couples can file an appeal before the appellate authority within three days, which will be decided within seven days. PTI CHS VN VN