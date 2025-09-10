Runaway murder accused arrested after 18 months in Thane: Police

Thane, Sept 10 (PTI) The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police have arrested the main accused in the brutal murder of a 25-year-old individual committed 18 months ago, an official said on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) MBVV, Madan Ballal, said Ritesh Kawale was killed by some men on February 5, 2024.

Police registered a case under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC and launched the investigation, leading to the arrest of four persons, but the main accused had been evading the police.

"Our investigation revealed that the accused had gone into hiding in different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, changing his appearance frequently and avoiding the use of mobile phones," Ballal added.

He said the crime branch had received leads on the prime accused, Ramu alias Ramkesh Dudhnath Yadav, who was spotted in Ambernath in Thane district.

"He was found working as a porter. To evade arrest, he had shaved off his hair, beard, and moustache, and was living under a false identity,"* Ballal added.

The police officer said Kawale was mistaken for a thief by a group of men who attacked him fatally. PTI COR NSK