Runaway murder case accused held

Beed, Jan 12 (PTI) Police have arrested the prime accused who was on the run for four days after allegedly shooting dead a young man in Beed district of Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Vishal Suryawanshi, allegedly fired a round from his pistol at Harshal Shinde and subsequently attacked him with a sharp weapon, prima facie following an argument over pipeline repair work in Ankushnagar area on January 6, police said.

Police scanned CCTV cameras to identify the accused and intercepted him on Sunday night, said an official. PTI COR NSK