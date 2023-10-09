Rung tribals to accord traditional welcome to PM Modi during his Uttarakhand visit on Oct 12

Pithoragarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Rung tribals of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas valleys in Uttarakhand will accord a traditional welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his proposed visit to the Kumaon region of the state on October 12.

Rung Kalyan Sanstha, an organisation representing the Rung tribals of the state, will also submit a memorandum to the prime minister requesting him to declare Adi Kailash as the fifth dham of Uttarakhand after the famous Char dham.

"We will offer a Runga (traditional turban) and Byathalo (upper garment) of the tribe to him after he alights from his helicopter at Jolingkong, which will be followed by a traditional song and dance performance by a group of women," Rung Kalyan Sanstha's patron Ashok Nabiyal said. The Rung museum in Dharchula is being taken temporarily to Jolingkong so that the prime minister can view the traditional items, such as the utensils, ornaments, outfits and armaments used by the people of the Rung tribe in ancient times.

"We hope the prime minister meets our delegation briefly to encourage our traditions and culture," Nabiyal said. The prime minister would visit the Jageswar Dham in Almora and Jolingkong in Pithoragarh besides addressing a public rally in Pithoragarh town during his proposed visit to the state.

The Adi Kailash viewpoint in Jolingkong is being readied to welcome the Prime Minister, an official said.

This viewpoint has been made some 500 metres away from the Jolingkong helipad, he said. PTI COR ALM RPA