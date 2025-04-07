Running AC bus catches fire in Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 7 (PTI) A number of passengers sustained minor injuries when an air-conditioned bus caught fire while plying through Paikpara here on Monday, police said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, officials said.

"The bus had started from Belgharia and was moving along BT Road when suddenly black smoke started billowing from the engine. At the time, there were a significant number of passengers on board. They panicked and tried to get off the bus, and in the process, a few were injured. Only after the passengers deboarded, the fire broke out," a police officer said.

Police said a forensic test would be conducted on the vehicle to ascertain the cause of the fire. PTI SCH MNB