Running bulldozers on Manikarnika Ghat is attack on Hindu identity: Patole

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Congress leader Nana Patole on Tuesday said the demolition at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat was an insult to the Hindu community.

Manikarnika Ghat is considered one of the holiest places of Hinduism and it is believed that if the last rites are conducted there, the deceased person gets salvation, he said.

"Running bulldozers over such a sacred site is a serious attack on Hindu identity," said Patole, a former Maharashtra Congress chief.

There have been protests against a demolition drive under the redevelopment plan of the Ghat, with many alleging that a century-old idol of Ahilyabai Holkar has been damaged, a charge refuted by the district administration.

Patole said Ahilyabai Holkar, the renowned 18th century ruler of Indore, rebuilt several important Hindu temples including Kashi Vishwanath and Somnath.

"Those who claim to be protectors of Hinduism have destroyed the very heritage built by Ahilyabai Holkar. This is an insult to Hindus and the Dhangar community (to which the Holkar family belongs)," he said.

In the name of development, hundreds of temples and the Manikarnika Ghat built by Ahilyabai Holkar were demolished and even the late queen's statue was damaged, he alleged, adding that he will visit Varanasi on Wednesday to see the reality.

The UP police earlier this week registered FIRs against eight persons for allegedly circulating AI-generated images and videos, and spreading misleading information about the redevelopment work at the Manikarnika Ghat.