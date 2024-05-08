Rupala once again apologises for remark about Kshatriya community

Rajkot, May 8 (PTI) Union minister and BJP candidate for Rajkot Lok Sabha seat Parshottam Rupala on Wednesday apologised to the Kshatriya community for his alleged derogatory remark on erstwhile rulers, his fourth so far, terming the controversy the most difficult time of his public life.

The apology came a day after Lok Sabha polls were concluded in Gujarat.

Rupala said he had gone through the most difficult time of his public life due to his comment and urged the Kshatriyas, also known as Rajputs, to show generosity and forgive him.

“Though it was my mistake and I was solely responsible for whatever happened, my entire party got entangled in this controversy. It was very painful for me because the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi suffered because of me,” said Rupala.

Of the 26 constituencies in the state, 25 including Rajkot went to polls on May 7. The BJP nominee in Surat has already won unopposed.

The Rajputs had demanded that the BJP drop Rupala as its nominee in Rajkot.

“Since I had apologised before voting, people might have thought it was due to the elections. Thus, I am once again apologising to the entire Kshatriya community. I urge the community and its women to embrace ‘Kshama Virasya Bhushanam' (forgiveness is the virtue of the brave). My appeal is not politically motivated,” he told reporters in Rajkot.

According to Rupala, his “remarks (oratory skill)” used to be an asset for the BJP but this time, his one comment had put his party in trouble.

“I admit that and I take full responsibility. I want to tell you that I am ultimately a human and it is said that to err is human. I had apologised for my words immediately, that too when the Rajputs hadn't even started their protest. Later, I apologised in front of the community,” said Rupala.

The BJP had dropped two-time MP Mohan Kundariya to pick Rupala from Rajkot. Former MLA Paresh Dhanani was the Congress candidate for this Patidar-dominated seat, considered a stronghold of BJP since the late 80s.

Rupala has angered Rajputs by claiming that erstwhile 'maharajas' succumbed to the persecution of foreign rulers as well as the Britishers. He further said these 'maharajas' broke bread with these rulers and also married off their daughters to them.

Since majority of the erstwhile rulers in Gujarat were Rajputs, the community saw the remarks as an insult to them and had repeatedly asked the BJP to withdraw Rupala's candidature, warning that it would go against the ruling party in this election if it continued with him.

When the BJP did not remove Rupala as its candidate from Rajkot, community leaders under the umbrella of the Rajput Coordination Committee had given a call to defeat the party's candidates on at least 10 seats, including Rajkot and Jamnagar.

Two days before the elections, Kshatriya leaders associated with the BJP in Gujarat had also appealed to the community to forgive Rupala and vote for the saffron party in the nation’s interest. PTI COR PJT PD NR