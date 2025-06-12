Rupani was known for composed demeanour, firm administrative style

Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, was known for his composed demeanour and firm administrative style.

Rupani, 68, who was the chief minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steered Gujarat through a critical post-Covid recovery phase.

Rupani was a student leader who led many agitations. During his college years, he worked as an activist of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

In 1975, Rupani faced imprisonment for one year in Bhavnagar jail while protesting against the Emergency.

Rupani entered public service in 1987 when he was elected as a corporator in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation. He later became the mayor.

He was a member of Rajya Sabha between 2006 and 2012.

His tenure as Gujarat CM saw the launch of the state Industrial Policy 2020 and initiatives for tribal upliftment.

Rupani stepped down from the Chief Minister's post in September 2021, making way for Bhupendra Patel ahead of state elections.