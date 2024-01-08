Rural Development Ministry to hold workshop on addressing gender-based violence

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh will on Tuesday inaugurate a one-day national workshop here virtually on the role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in addressing gender-based violence.

The workshop is being organized by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) India.

The objective of the workshop is to discuss the role of elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions in mitigating and addressing the issues related to gender-based violence and spread awareness among the state Panchayati Raj Department, NIRD&PR, SIRD&PRs, Panchayati Raj Training Institutions and Panchayats, the Ministry said in a statement.

The workshop covers sensitive issues like child marriage, human trafficking, sexual abuse, domestic violence and aims to deepen understanding and enhance collective efforts in addressing gender-based violence. By covering key areas related to gender-based violence, the participants will gain insights into prevention strategies, support mechanisms, and the importance of fostering a culture of respect and equality.

Focus areas include role of the UNFPA in capacity building of PRIs in addressing the issues related to gender-based violence, strengthening institutional efforts to address the issue at grassroots level, role of community-based organisations/Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and promoting community-based initiatives to prevent such violence. PTI AO CK