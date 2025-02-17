Rural development ministry warns public against fraudulent recruitment ad

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Rural Development Ministry on Monday issued a statement warning against a "fraudulent advertisement" purportedly carrying out recruitment by the name of 'The National Rural Development & Recreation Mission'.

"The Ministry of Rural Development wishes to draw attention of the general public to fraudulent advertisements by an organisation purportedly carrying out recruitment in the name of the ministry," it said.

"The National Rural Development & Recreation Mission-NRDRM claiming to have its office at Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, 110001 and websites viz-a-viz www.nrdrm.com (http://www.nrdrm.com) and www.nrdrmvacancy.com (http://www.nrdrmvacancy.com), does not work under the purview of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India, as claimed," they said. The ministry warned the general public that any recruitment activities undertaken by the 'National Rural Development & Recreation Mission-NRDRM' do not have the ministry's endorsement.

"The MoRD does not charge any fee at any stage of its recruitment process or other fee, or request information on applicants’ bank accounts. Also, information on recruitment in this department are suitably posted on its official website i.e. rural.gov.in," they added. PTI AO AO MNK MNK