Rural hospital in Ausa in Latur to be upgraded to 100-bed facility

Latur, Oct 6 (PTI) The 30-bed rural hospital in Ausa in Latur district will be upgraded and turned into a 100-bed sub district hospital, MLA Abhimanyu Pawar said on Friday.

Advertisment

He said an order has been issued by the Maharashtra government in this regard.

Two national highways pass through Ausa tehsil but there is no hospital that could cater to patients in case of an accident, and this move to turn the rural hospital into a sub district level facility is welcome, he said.

Local BJP workers on Thursday burst firecrackers and distributed sweets on the announcement of the state government regarding the hospital in Ausa. PTI COR BNM BNM