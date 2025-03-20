Rushikonda project symbolises growth, not extravagance, says YSRCP

Visakhapatnam, March 20 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader G Amarnath on Thursday said the Rushikonda project was a crucial step in enhancing Visakhapatnam’s infrastructure.

He was referring to the controversial palatial mansion built on Rushikonda Hill in Vizag, which replaced tourism villas during the previous YSRCP regime.

Dismissing allegations against the project, Amarnath stated that the accusations were "politically motivated and misleading".

"The project secured all necessary clearances, occupies only three per cent of the land, includes significant replanting efforts consistent with the site’s historical use since the 1980s, and stands as a symbol of sustainable growth, not extravagance," he said in a press release.

Amarnath dismissed claims that former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy planned to use the Rushikonda project as a "personal residence" stating that they were "completely false".

He added that Reddy never lived there and that the facility was intended for public and government use.

He further stated that the project cost Rs 230 crore, not Rs 500 crore as alleged, and occupied only three per cent of its 61-acre site, with the remaining area developed with roads, drainage, and extensive greenery.

According to him, Rushikonda had been under development since the 1980s, "with outdated structures being replaced." He asserted that the project, which includes a five-star hotel and a conference hall, was approved by multiple authorities and was scaled down from seven to four blocks after judicial review.

Amarnath further emphasised that the project aligns with YSRCP’s three-capital policy, strengthening Visakhapatnam as the executive capital. PTI COR STH SSK ROH