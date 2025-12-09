Rushing SIR puts pressure on BLOs, leaves poor off voter list: Mayawati on seeking extension

Lucknow, Dec 9 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that her party is not against the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision), but the time limit set for the process of adding names to the voter list is far too short, and sought its extension. In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The BSP is not against the system of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) that is currently in place across the country. However, the BSP believes that the time limit set for the process of adding names to the voter list is far too short, which puts considerable pressure on the BLOs (Booth Level Officers), and several BLOs have even lost their lives due to this work pressure." She also said that where there are crores of voters, BLOs should be given adequate time, especially in states where no elections are scheduled in the near future.

"Uttar Pradesh has over 15.40 crore voters, and if the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process is rushed, it will result in many eligible voters, especially the poor and those who have migrated for work, being left off the voter list. This would deprive them of their constitutional right to vote, granted by Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, which would be completely unjust," Mayawati. Therefore, the SIR process should not be rushed, and adequate time should be given for its completion; in other words, the current deadline should be extended, she said on X. The second phase of SIR is underway in 12 states and Union territories -- Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. Of these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026.

In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the poll panel has announced a special revision of the voter list. PTI NAV MPL MPL