Ruskin Bond urges people to cooperate in preventing forest fires in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Apr 18 (PTI) Eminent English author Ruskin Bond has appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to be cautious and cooperate with the forest department to prevent the spread of forest fires.

In a video released by the Uttarakhand Forest Department here, Bond discussed the causes of forest fires in the summer season.

He said, 'Forest fires are nothing new. They have always been there. Every summer, in April, May and June, the weather becomes dry, and there is not much rain. The plants growing below dry up, so it becomes easy for the fire to spread." Bond said, "Some fires happen accidentally, some happen due to negligence and some happen deliberately. So there are many reasons for fires but these fires spread very quickly. As you know, we have a lot of forest area in Uttarakhand and we don't want to lose it. I appeal to the public to cooperate with the forest department. The forest department is doing its best as always. I have been observing this for years. Meanwhile, be cautious and don't let the fire spread." The 90-year-old author, who lives in the Landour area of ​​Mussoorie, added, "If you live near forests, be extra careful."