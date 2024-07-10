Russia bestowing its highest civilian honour on PM Modi occasion of pride for Indians: BJP

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Russia bestowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest civilian honour is an occasion of pride and satisfaction for 140 crore Indians, the BJP said on Wednesday, lauding his stewardship of India in fostering strong relationship with the US as well as Russia.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said no other country in the world enjoys the "dual distinction" where the United States considers India a strategic ally while Russia acknowledges it as a traditional partner.

"This occasion demonstrates that India has reached a level of political coordination in global affairs where it can foster harmony even amid discussions of a 'clash of civilizations' on the world stage," he said.

Attacking the opposition, which has targeted Modi over his foreign policy, he said they tend to cast a negative light on every auspicious and positive achievement, even during moments of pride like this﻿.

A resolution was passed in the Congress CWC supporting Palestine on the issue of the Israel-Hamas conflict, he noted.

He asked, "The Congress should answer why no resolution was passed in the Congress CWC on the Ukraine-Russia war. Why did the Congress CWC not pass any resolution on other international issues like ﻿ China-Taiwan, Armenia-Azerbaijan, Iraq-Kuwait?" The honour to Modi by Russia not only marks the recognition of his contributions but also distinguishes him as the only prime minister to receive the highest civilian honour from major nations such as France, the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and even Palestine, Trivedi said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred his country's highest award, Order of St Andrew the Apostle, on Modi in a ceremony in Moscow on Tuesday. PTI KR ANB ANB