Russia fully backs India's fight against terrorism, Putin tells PM Modi in phone call

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call that Russia fully backs India's fight against terrorism and that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice.

In the conversation with Modi, Putin "strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam" and conveyed condolences at the loss of innocent lives, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.

A Russian embassy readout said Putin described the terror attack as "barbaric" and that both the leaders emphasised the need for an "uncompromising fight" against terrorism in all its manifestations.

It also said that the president accepted the prime minister's invitation for the annual India-Russia summit to be held in India this year.

Putin was among the first world leaders to condemn the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

The Russian president conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed "full support" to India in the fight against terrorism, Jaiswal said.

"He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice," the MEA spokesperson added.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.

Modi conveyed his greetings to Putin for the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day and invited him for the annual India-Russia summit to be held in India later this year, Jaiswal said.

The Russian readout said the president once again "expressed his sincere condolences over the death of Indian citizens as a result of the barbaric terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam." During the conversation, the strategic nature of Russia-India relations as a special privileged partnership was emphasised, it said.

These relations are not subject to "external influence" and continue to develop dynamically in all areas, it said.

It said Modi congratulated Putin and all the Russian people on the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory Day.