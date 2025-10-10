Russia not supplying JF-17 jet engines to Pak; Cong denting India's image based on 'fake news': BJP

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The BJP on Friday alleged that the Congress tried to dent India's image and raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's strategic and foreign policy based on "fake news" which claimed Russia was proceeding with the supply of JF-17 jet engines to Pakistan.

The ruling BJP launched a fresh attack on the Congress on the issue, days after the opposition party leader Jairam Ramesh, citing a media report, asked the government why India's "once most reliable strategic ally" Russia was "providing" military support to Pakistan by supplying engines of Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets.

In a post on X, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP had also called it a failure of Prime Minister Modi's "personalised brand of diplomacy".

Hitting back, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress stands "exposed" with Russia clarifying that no such agreement has been signed with Pakistan and called the media reports "fake and baseless." "Jairam Ramesh tried to present Russia and Pakistan have reached a new understanding, where Russia is going to provide upgraded engines for China-made JF-17 fighter jets to Pakistan. The Congress leader questioned PM Modi on India's strategy and foreign policy.

"This news was published everywhere, but when the truth came out, the Congress was exposed and lost its credibility," he said.

Patra said that while Russia has denied any such agreement with Pakistan, some "source-based news" have said that there are some forces trying to create a rift between Russia and India ahead of a big summit set to happen here in December 2025.

"Be it G20 or any other big summit, the Congress tries to create such situations to dent India's image ahead of such events. Some fake news and fabricated stories are made with the aim to reduce India's goodwill," he added.

Patra alleged that Ramesh must have posted on X his remarks on the "fake news" following instructions of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and gets such kinds of things tweeted… You try to create an environment and give oxygen to Pakistan," he alleged and asked the reason behind it.

He asked the Congress leaders to fight democratically if they do not like Prime Minister Modi. "But, the Congress is giving oxygen to the enemy country," he added.

The BJP had on Sunday termed reports about Russia proceeding with the supply of JF-17 jet engines to Pakistan a "reckless information warfare" and slammed the Congress for raising the issue on social media, accusing it of choosing the "side of the enemy" instead of India.

"No official confirmation. No credible source. Just another round of reckless information warfare and the Congress' communication head, yet again, choosing to side with the enemy instead of standing with India," Malviya had said on X, slamming Jairam Ramesh over his remarks. PTI PK PK MNK MNK