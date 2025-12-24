Russian Constitution engraved on brass pages in Indore after Putin's visit

Indore, Dec 24 (PTI) To honour the strong ties of friendship between India and Russia, a city-based printing enthusiast has come out with a `brass edition' of the Russian Constitution.

Lokesh Mangal, a businessman, is famous for printing books on brass.

"India and Russia are old friends. I decided to engrave the Russian Constitution on brass to honour the strong friendship between the two countries," he told PTI on Wednesday.

The nine chapters and 137 articles of the English version of the Russian Constitution were engraved on 56 pages, requiring half a kilogram of brass.

Artisans took eight hours to produce the copy using machines, said Mangal.

He had printed texts such as the Ramayana, Gita, and Mahabharata on brass pages earlier, he added.

"Brass is considered auspicious as per Hindu religious beliefs. That is why I get scriptures printed on brass pages," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India earlier this month. During the two-day visit, the two countries announced new steps to deepen trade and economic ties and signed agreements to enhance cooperation in several areas including health, mobility and people-to-people exchanges. PTI HWP MAS KRK