Russian envoy wishes PM Modi in Hindi on his b'day, says grateful for boosting friendship between two countries

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Russian envoy Denis Alipov on Wednesday extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and said "we are grateful" for his invaluable contribution in taking the decades-old Russia-India friendship to "new heights".

He conveyed the greetings in a post in Hindi on X.

The Russian ambassador to India wrote: "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji, on his birthday! We are grateful for his invaluable contribution in taking the decades-old Russia-India friendship to new heights. I hope that he continues to be successful in every work that he does for the good of the country and the world." Several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, have greeted Prime Minister Modi on his birthday.

Prime Minister Meloni greeted her Indian counterpart in a post in Italian on X. In the post, she wished him health and energy to continue to lead India towards a bright future.

PM Modi, who is currently in his third consecutive tenure as the prime minster of India, was born in the historic town of Vadnagar in Gujarat. PTI KND MNK MNK