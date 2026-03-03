Russian National Ballet 'Kostroma' dance show dazzles audience in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A dazzling dance show depicting Russia's cultural diversity and evolution of its national identity was held here on Tuesday evening under the Global Dance Overture project, with Russian envoy Denis Alipov saying that such cultural initiatives will bring Russia and India closer together, as culture and dance "speak without words".

The Global Dance Overture was announced at the BRICS Summit in Kazan in 2024. And, this project comes under the Alliance of BRICS Folk Dance set up in September that year, shortly before the Summit, Alipov said in his address at the event hosted at Kamani Theatre.

"Following its successful presentations in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and China in 2025, the programme has now arrived in New Delhi. This year and next, it will continue its journey to further reinforce cultural ties across the BRICS community," he said.

The envoy said the grand show, presented by globally acclaimed Russian National Ballet 'Kostroma', is a "vast artistic canvas, a sweeping journey through the centuries of Russian history told entirely through the language of dance".

"Through a carefully constructed dramatic arc, 'Kostroma' traces the evolution of the nation from its ancient traditions and regional folklore to the resilience, lyricism and strength that define Russia's cultural identity," he added.

It was a vibrant display of colours, costumes and choreography on stage that also marked a "milestone" for India-Russia cultural cooperation.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the event, Alipov said, "We feel that such initiatives, cultural initiatives, will bring the nations of Russia and India closer together. It will bring the BRICS countries closer together in culture, because culture speaks without words. Dance speaks without words." The show, held on the eve of Holi, witnessed a full house, with many eminent personalities in the audience. It was supported by the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture.

Alipov said that through masterful choreography, stirring music and striking visual design, the performance evokes the vastness of Russia's landscapes, the richness of its multi-national heritage and the enduring spirit that unites its people.

"This evening is especially meaningful as artistes of the Kostroma show shared the stage with their Indian colleagues. A living testament to the vibrant creative dialogue between our two great civilisations," he added.

In a special highlight, Indian dancers presented the composition 'Jayati Jaya Mama Bharatam', a curated choreographic tribute to India's pluralistic cultural identity, integrating selected folk traditions from across the country into a unified artistic narrative, and towards the end, joined each other on stage, marking a moment of cultural confluence and camaraderie.

The members on stage also played Holi with flower petals.

The show presented the dance cultures of the peoples of the sunny Caucasus, Buryatia, Siberia, the Far North, and Central Russia, and the southern regions of the country.

Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said, "In today's world where divisions are often amplified, culture reminds us of our shared humanity".

"Art speaks a universal language. It transcends geography and ideology. It invites us to see the world through another's eyes and to recognise ourselves in others. The Russian national dance show that you will witness tonight represents the vibrant cultural mosaic of a great civilisation. Through its regional tradition and historic narratives, it reflects the strength and soul of Russia," he said.

He termed the event a celebration not merely of artistic excellence, but also of the India-Russia "friendship that has gracefully endured the passage of time".

"India and Russia share a truly time-tested relationship. Ours is a bond nurtured through decades of mutual trust, strategic partnership and deep people-to-people connections. Diplomacy and agreements, along with our culture and our cultural ethos and the sharing that we have done, have consistently strengthened this relationship," he said.

Aggarwal said the Government of India believes that cultural diplomacy is a "vital pillar of international engagement".

"Heritage must not remain static. It must travel, interact and inspire... India and Russia, we hope, will continue to walk together as trusted partners in development, in dialogue, and in culture.

"Our friendship is rooted in respect, strengthened by shared values, and elevated by artistic collaboration. May this evening deepen the bonds between our two great nations and contribute to a more harmonious and culturally connected world," he said. PTI KND NSD NSD