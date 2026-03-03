Russian National Ballet to showcase 'Global Dance Overture' in Delhi, display cultural diversity

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Globally acclaimed Russian National Ballet 'Kostroma' will showcase on Tuesday the country's historical and cultural diversity through a vibrant display of colours, costumes and choreography, marking a milestone for India-Russia cultural cooperation, officials said.

The mega show will be a part of Russia's international cultural and educational project -- Global Dance Overture -- at Kamani Theatre late evening, they said.

The event will be inaugurated by Union Culture Secretary Vivek Agarwal, while Russian envoy Denis Alipov, Sangeet Natak Akademi Chairperson Sandhya Purecha and the Director of the Russian National Ballet Kostroma, Elena Tsarenko, will also be present on the occasion, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

"Through a vibrant palette of colours, costumes, and authentic choreography, the performance showcases Russia's historical and national diversity, presenting the dance cultures of the peoples of the sunny Caucasus, Buryatia, Siberia, the Far North, and Central Russia," it said.

The show is being presented as part of the "enduring and special strategic partnership" between India and Russia, the ministry said.

"The Global Dance Overture in New Delhi stands as a significant milestone in India-Russia cultural cooperation, reaffirming the role of dance as a universal language that strengthens people-to-people ties and international cultural understanding," it added.

The show is supported by the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India and Sangeet Natak Akademi, under the Ministry of Culture.

It is Russia's largest historical show that has captivated over seven million spectators from 50 countries in five continents. Its creator, Yuri Tsarenko, is the chief choreographer and Honoured Artist of the Russian Federation, the statement said.

In a special highlight, Indian dancers will present the composition 'Jayati Jaya Mama Bharatam', a curated choreographic tribute to India's pluralistic cultural identity, integrating selected folk traditions from across the country into a unified artistic narrative, it said.