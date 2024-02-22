Russian national booked by Goa police for sexually assaulting minor girl from his country

Panaji, Feb 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against a Russian national for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl, who also belongs to his country, in North Goa district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on the intervening night of February 4-5 when the victim, who is currently on a vacation in Goa with her parents, attended an overnight study camp organised by the accused at Arambol in North Goa.

She informed about it to her parents on Monday, as per a complaint filed by them with the Women and Child Protection Unit of Goa police.

The accused, identified as Ilia Vasulev, has been conducting such study camps in Goa, mostly for the children of foreign nationals, according to police.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (Women and Child Protection Unit) Bousette Silva told PTI that the accused "inappropriately touched the victim, which she narrated to her parents on Monday, much after the incident took place." Following the complaint filed by the girl's parents on Monday, an FIR was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape), and provisions pertaining to sexual assault under the Goa Children's Act and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

"The police are on the lookout for the accused. We have written a letter to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to check his whereabouts and ascertain whether he is still in the country or has left for Russia," the official said.

Silva said both the parents of the victim are Russians. PTI RPS GK