Russian, Nepalese nationals rescued from drowning on Goa beaches

Panaji, Mar 27 (PTI) A Russian and a Nepalese national were among the tourists who were rescued from drowning in the coastal areas of Goa, a government-appointed lifesaving agency has said.

They were rescued during the last weekend.

A spokesman of Drishti Marine lifesaving agency deployed at Goa's beaches said, "A 50-year-old Russian man was rescued at Ashwem beach (North Goa) by a staffer using a rescue board." At Agonda beach (South Goa), a 25-year-old man from Nepal was rescued after he struggled to escape from the grips of a rough wave, he said.

An 18-year-old man from Bengaluru was also rescued off Calangute beach (North Goa), after he was caught in a rough current, the spokesperson said. PTI RPS NP