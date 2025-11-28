Russian President Putin set to visit India

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Russian President Vladimir Putin will undertake a two-day visit to India from December 4, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

Putin is visiting New Delhi to hold the 23rd India-Russia annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The forthcoming state visit (of President Putin) will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said. PTI MPB DV DV