Russian Speaker Valentina Matvienko to attend P20 Summit

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko is leading the Russian delegation to the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit here.

The summit is scheduled to be held from October 13 to 14.

The delegation includes First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Andrei Turchak, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and Member of the Federation Council Committee on Agricultural and Food Policy and Environmental Management Tatyana Gigel as well as members of the State Duma.

​The theme of the event is 'Parliaments for One Earth, One family, One future'.

The forum programme includes four sections: 'Agenda 2030 for SDGs: Showcasing Achievements, Accelerating Progress', 'Sustainable Energy Transition - Gateway to Green Future', 'Mainstreaming Gender Equality - From Women's Empowerment to Women Led Development' and 'Transformation in Peoples' Lives through Public Digital Platforms'.

The programme of the Russian delegation's visit also envisages negotiations with representatives of the leadership of India.

Following the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) a joint final statement is planned to be adopted.